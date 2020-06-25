Video: NS Bikes Launches an Aluminum Version of the Define

Press Release: NS Bikes

Key Frame Features

NS Define AL shares the same adjustable shock mount system as carbon Define

external/internal cable routing

NS Define AL internal cable routing

Suspension design

Leverage ratio

Anti- rise

Anti- squat

Specifications

NS Define AL 130



• Fox Performance 34 Float Grip

• Fox Performance Float DPS

• 140/130 front/rear travel

• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain

• Sram Guide R brakes

• X-Fusion Manic dropper post

• Truvativ Descendant DUB 32t crankset

• MSRP: €3999

• Fox Performance 34 Float Grip• Fox Performance Float DPS• 140/130 front/rear travel• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain• Sram Guide R brakes• X-Fusion Manic dropper post• Truvativ Descendant DUB 32t crankset• MSRP: €3999

NS Define AL 150



• Fox Factory 36 Float Grip fork

• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock

• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain

• SRAM GUIDE RE brakes

• NS Bikes cockpit

• X-Fusion Manic dropper post

• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 32t crankset

• MSRP: €4199

• Fox Factory 36 Float Grip fork• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain• SRAM GUIDE RE brakes• NS Bikes cockpit• X-Fusion Manic dropper post• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 32t crankset• MSRP: €4199

NS Define AL 160



• Fox Factory 36 Float Grip fork

• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock

• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain

• SRAM GUIDE RE brakes

• NS Bikes cockpit

• X-Fusion Manic dropper post

• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 34t crankset

• MSRP: €4199

• Fox Factory 36 Float Grip fork• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock• SRAM GX 1x12 drivetrain• SRAM GUIDE RE brakes• NS Bikes cockpit• X-Fusion Manic dropper post• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 34t crankset• MSRP: €4199

NS Define AL 160 Race



• Fox Factory 36 Float Grip2 fork

• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock

• SRAM X01 1x12 drivetrain

• SRAM GUIDE G2 RSC brakes

• NS Licence Carbon 35 bar

• Fox Transfer Performance Elite dropper post

• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 32t crankset

• MSRP: €5699

• Fox Factory 36 Float Grip2 fork• Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock• SRAM X01 1x12 drivetrain• SRAM GUIDE G2 RSC brakes• NS Licence Carbon 35 bar• Fox Transfer Performance Elite dropper post• Truvativ Descendant Carbon DUB 32t crankset• MSRP: €5699

Over a year ago we launched our completely new carbon fibre platform – the Define. The Snabb’s descendant, available in 130mm and 150mm travel versions, earned riders’ respect and praise from the press, so we decided to go and metalize it. This is how the Define AL was born.The concept of the bike remains the same. We wanted to use the best features from the top-notch carbon frame and implement them in more affordable aluminium. This also applies to the shape of the frame which actually mimics the carbon frame design. The customized aluminium tubes meet the NS standards and will definitely survive what they are made for- shredding.It was a big challenge to translate the complex lines of this bike to another material, and we have sweated every detail of this high-end alloy frame to make it as light and as sexy as possible. Some of the unique features include an adjustable BB height and semi-integrated cable guides - a practical and elegant solution of the internal / external cable routing dilemma.The Define AL allows to raise the BB height from stock settings by 5mm thanks to the adjustable shock mount. You can even transform the bike’s characteristics completely by swapping both rear shock and its mount. This move allows you to change the rear wheel travel from 130 to 155 mm (or vice versa). Note: different lengths of shock mounts available separately.Another cool feature copied from carbon Define is hybrid. The special channel let the cables blend in the down tube elegantly and yet gives the user super-easy access to cables - anytime, anywhere. Safecracker skills not needed anymore, to get them through the tricky internal routing channels.The Define AL range use the same suspension as carbon Define and Snabb range, tried-and-true Horst Link design. A good amount of anti-squat prevents suspension actuation when pedalling. As you go deeper into travel the anti-squat drops off in a linear fashion which provides better suspension action in rougher terrain. Progressive leverage curve with slightly regressive end pair well with an air shock providing excellent support in the middle of the stroke and bottom-out resistance. Consistent Anti-rise throughout the full travel range was applied to achieve the best compromise between keeping the geometry of the bike balanced under braking, but at the same time keeping the suspension active under braking.The NS Bikes Define AL comes in various travel and wheel size specifications. The range includes a mullet setup, with the a 29” wheel up front and 27.5" wheel in the rear.