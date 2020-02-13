PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

In-line with most new products to come from Nukeproof; the addition of the kid’s bike range was mostly inspired by our own selfish needs. Lots of our staff and racers such as Nigel Page & Sam Hill, now have young families and there is nothing better than getting the kids out on the trails to enjoy two wheels with Mum and Dad.The new Cub-Scout is not just another kids bike: taking inspiration from our award-winning Scout adult hardtail range. No matter the wheel size; the Cub-Scout has been designed from the ground-up as a proper mini-hardtail bike. Designed to allow kids enjoy shredding off road, learn the ropes of riding, inspire confidence and act as the perfect platform for progression. Developed and tested with the help of our own kids, we have created a class leading lightweight kids bike range to inspire and nurture budding future World Cup or EWS winners!The new range of Cub-Scout Hardtails are available in 20”, 24” or 26” options; meaning that there should be a bike to suit kids of all sizes from aged 5 and up. Each bike features a lightweight custom butted 6061 Alloy frame with bang up to date long, low and slack kids specific geometry.Proper fit and function of components is essential for kids bikes because adult components are not optimised for smaller people. We took the time to test and develop our own or work with our partners to select the best kids-specific components we could find on the market. In-line with all Nukeproof bikes the components chosen were all tested, tuned and optimised to perform how we wanted them too, to ensure that our riders get the best on-trail experience possible. Lastly the fun part, testing with our very own small human trail shredders to ensure that all bikes are dialled in for you.We’re stoked to introduce the new range, paving the way for the next generation of Nukeproof trail shredders. Bikes will be available through all authorised Nukeproof retails from 14th February 2020SRP: £599 / USD $ 599• Nukeproof 20”+ Rigid fork• Tektro M276 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short stroke levers for smaller hands• 8-Speed Shimano M310 Altus• Nukeproof Neutron Jr Saddle• Nukeproof Neutron Jr Handlebar (20” – 600mm)• Nukeproof Neutron Jr Grips• 127mm Samox Square Taper Crank• WTB STi 30 TCS Rims (Tubeless Ready)• Large Volume 2.6” Vee Rubber Tyres to ensure grip and a smooth rideSRP: £899 / $899• Upgraded Tektro M291 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short stroke levers for smaller hands• 9-Speed SRAM X5• Manitou Machete Junit Expert Air Suspension forks with custom optimised damping for lighter riders• Large Volume 2.4”/2.25” Vee Rubber Tyres to ensure grip and a smooth rideSRP: £699 / $699Spinner 300 24-15 Air Suspension forks with custom optimised damping for lighter ridersTektro M276 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short stroke levers for smaller hands9-Speed Shimano Altus M2000Nukeproof Neutron Jr SaddleNukeproof Neutron Jr Handlebar (24” – 640mm)Nukeproof Neutron Jr Grips140mm Samox Square Taper CrankWTB STi 30 TCS Rims (Tubeless Ready)Large Volume 2.4”/2.25” Vee Rubber Tyres to ensure grip and a smooth rideSRP: £999 / $999Upgraded Tektro M291 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short stroke levers for smaller hands10-Speed Shimano Deore M6000Manitou Machete Junit Expert Air Suspension forks with custom optimised damping for lighter ridersLarge Volume 2.4” Maxxis Minion DHF Tubeless ready TyresSRP: £749 / $749• X-Fusion RC32 Air Suspension forks• Tektro M276 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short stroke levers for smaller hands• v9-Speed Shimano Altus M2000• Nukeproof Neutron Jr Saddle• Nukeproof Neutron Jr Handlebar (26” – 700mm)• Nukeproof Neutron Jr Grips• 160mm Sunrace Square Taper Crank• WTB STi 30 TCS Rims (Tubeless Ready)• Large Volume 2.5” Maxxis Minion DHF Tubeless ready TyresSRP: £999 / $999• Upgraded Tektro M291 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short stroke levers for smaller hands• 10-Speed Shimano Deore M6000• Manitou Markhor TS Air Suspension forks with custom optimised damping for lighter riders• 160mm SR Suntour Zeron 2-piece Crank• WTB STi 30 TCS Rims (Tubeless Ready)• Large Volume 2.5” Maxxis Minion DHF Tubeless ready TyresLaurence Crossman EmmsTommy C / Caldwell VisualsFlynn Drelincourt, Albert Stewart and Harrison Page