Video: Nukeproof at the Megavalanche 2018

Front rows means an early start on race day

Kelan Grant on his way to 15th overall on his Mega 290

Dirt rat meets snow - Jackson was leading his qualifying heat until the snow.

Ice Burn on Kelan after a huge hugh speed crash on the snow

Chris Cumming 2nd in Cadet

Nukeproof Steve following riders in his first ever Mega

Sandra winning senior women and 5th overall

The crew

MENTIONS:

The Megavalanche holds a huge place in Nukeproof history. The wild event on the slopes of Alp D’ Huez lit the fire for the gestation of our “Mega” frame. A frame designed to compete at the Megavlanche mixing the best attributes of a trail bike and a downhill bike.For the past 3 years we have been back to support the event and now are the proud bike sponsor of the race. It’s a highlight of our calendar and year on year we have seen it build attracting bigger names once again. But the race is about more than just watching the Pro’s, it’s a true “bucket list” event for every mountain biker and attracts riders from all over the globe to the slopes of Alp D’Huez.This year our crew was made up of Kelan Grant (CRC-Mavic), Jackson Davis (and his Vanzac crew), Sandra Rubesam and the Wideopen-Nukeproof team of Christo Gallagher, Chris Cumming and Connor Smith. Joining the pro’s were Steve (Bike Product manager) and Rob (Marketing Manager) from Nukeproof. The event has a really chilled vibe (apart from the race day nerves) and was a great chance to meet up and ride with Nukeproof customers, friends and riders.There is so much riding to be had trying to master riding in the snow and practise the Qualifying and race tracks is amazing fun (especially the track form Oz to Altamont). But if you have the energy make sure you venture further and roost some of the other trails in Alp D’Huez- Some quality the blue and red trails to throw up dust bombs on with truly epic views to enjoy!This year The qualifying track was switched up due to the Marmot road race taking place on the same weekend. The lower half of the track took in a series of fast whoops and loose grassy turns to make for some awesome riding and close racing. The main race track was the classic Mega track, but with high snow falls in the season, there were some tricky banks of snow/ ice to cross lower than normal. The track throws up all sorts of challenges, from the snow, tricky loose rock gardens, fast flowing singletrack to the roosts of dust from the riders in front!For the race itself, after a huge crash in practice it was awesome to see Sandra Rubensam take the win in Women’s senior and 5th overall in her first Megavalanche. Chris Cumming took a podium with 2nd in Cadets too. Kelan Grant had an eventful race to an awesome 15th overall and Jackson Davis 73rd and Christo Gallagher 84th. Great to have Nigel Page and Elliott Heap join us to support the team after Elliott’s awesome 4th place at 4x World Championship in Val di Sole!After the pain of an hours racing has worn off we’re already planning our trip back next year. See you there!