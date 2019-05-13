Video: Nukeproof Releases Raw Worx Edition of Mega 290

Last year, Nukeproof first launched their WORX series. Based on race bikes and released in limited runs, these were bikes that Nukeproof claime are designed to, "push the boundaries of convention". The first one we saw was a near perfect replica of the carbon Mega 275 in green and gold
that Sam Hill piloted to a 6th in the downhill World Championships and the 2017 EWS overall. Now Nukeproof have released another WORX model, this time based on the Mega 290 platform.
Nukeproof are calling this the, "biggest travel, hardest hitting Mega 290" they have ever produced and it will be limited to just 50 models. The biggest difference over the standard 290 is a 170mm Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate fork (the standard bike uses 160mm), which not only ups the travel but will also give a slacker front end for a bike that will no doubt monster truck through rough terrain.
The rest of the bike is specced to mimic the race bikes of Nukeproof's EWS team featuring Sram, Rockshox, MRP, Nukeproof and Michelin components.
The raw finish was inspired by the original Mega, first released in 2012 to take on the Megavalanche race. Take a look at Team Manager, Nigel Page, riding his on the EWS tracks in Maderia this weekend in the video above, unfortunately an incident with a car on a transition took him out of the race itself. Please note Nigel bike is fitted with none stock wheels and tyres.
Nukeproof Mega 290 specificationFrame
Nukeproof Mega 290, Aluminium, 150mm travel.Fork
Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate Charger 2 RC 170mm, 51mm offset, DebonairShock
Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT coil, custom tune, 210x55mm Wheesl
DT Swiss EX 1501 SplineTyres
Michelin Wild Enduro 29” x 2.4,Drivetrain
SRAM X01 EagleChain guide
MRP AMG v2, 26-32t, iscg-05, blackBrakes
Sram Code RHandlebars
Nukeproof Horizon carbon 800mm, 25mmStem
Nukeproof Horizon 50mm, blackMore Info
The bike can be pre-oredered now and will be released through Nukeproof dealers in June for £4,499 ($5,866.27USD).
