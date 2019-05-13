PINKBIKE TECH

Video: Nukeproof Releases Raw Worx Edition of Mega 290

May 13, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Last year, Nukeproof first launched their WORX series. Based on race bikes and released in limited runs, these were bikes that Nukeproof claime are designed to, "push the boundaries of convention". The first one we saw was a near perfect replica of the carbon Mega 275 in green and gold that Sam Hill piloted to a 6th in the downhill World Championships and the 2017 EWS overall. Now Nukeproof have released another WORX model, this time based on the Mega 290 platform.

Photos: Kike Abelleira

Nukeproof are calling this the, "biggest travel, hardest hitting Mega 290" they have ever produced and it will be limited to just 50 models. The biggest difference over the standard 290 is a 170mm Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate fork (the standard bike uses 160mm), which not only ups the travel but will also give a slacker front end for a bike that will no doubt monster truck through rough terrain.

The rest of the bike is specced to mimic the race bikes of Nukeproof's EWS team featuring Sram, Rockshox, MRP, Nukeproof and Michelin components.

The raw finish was inspired by the original Mega, first released in 2012 to take on the Megavalanche race. Take a look at Team Manager, Nigel Page, riding his on the EWS tracks in Maderia this weekend in the video above, unfortunately an incident with a car on a transition took him out of the race itself. Please note Nigel bike is fitted with none stock wheels and tyres.

Nukeproof Mega 290 specification
Frame Nukeproof Mega 290, Aluminium, 150mm travel.
Fork Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate Charger 2 RC 170mm, 51mm offset, Debonair
Shock Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT coil, custom tune, 210x55mm
Wheesl DT Swiss EX 1501 Spline
Tyres Michelin Wild Enduro 29” x 2.4,
Drivetrain SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain guide MRP AMG v2, 26-32t, iscg-05, black
Brakes Sram Code R
Handlebars Nukeproof Horizon carbon 800mm, 25mm
Stem Nukeproof Horizon 50mm, black
More Info

RockShox's red springs and fork lowers match this build well

The Nukeproof Mega has been a 150mm platform since it started out life in 2012 but the 29 inch wheels were only added to the range in late 2-15.

Always rad times ahead when Pagey is involved.

There's no hiding the welds on a raw frame, they have to be spot on.

29 inch wheels, now the choice of Sam Hill too.

The medium will be supplied with a 400lbs spring, large - 450lbs, and XL - 500lbs.

The bike can be pre-oredered now and will be released through Nukeproof dealers in June for £4,499 ($5,866.27USD).

Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
93383 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
79353 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
72468 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
60076 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
55169 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
50169 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
49909 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
49477 views

41 Comments

  • + 23
 Why can't bikes like this just exist normally?
  • + 9
 So they can charge more money for it.
  • + 0
 Ugh I know right so nice but so limited Frown
  • + 1
 @llarrggee: £4,499 doesn't seem like more money to me, seems about right Smile
  • + 1
 Canfield did and would if they get moving forward again
  • + 6
 not saying never in the future, we just need to see how this goes down prior to committing to anything.
  • + 4
 Commencal brushed models?
  • + 1
 @ElHeffe Think you need to see this Razz
  • + 2
 Commencal tends to offer raw alloy models on their entire lineup. Also, raw models are less common because the frame can't have imperfections that would otherwise be covered by paint.
  • + 1
 @keatonostheguy: It shouldn't be normal for a bike to not have a water bottle holder.
  • + 15
 Always go raw
  • + 7
 YT and Nukeproof, I appreciate the effort but do bikes like this have to be limited editions only?
  • + 1
 Exactly. That raw Capra last year that was 275 only with the coil shock... I would totally get on of those in 29er.
  • + 4
 Because they don't want to have sitting in a warehouse only to sell them at a deep discount...
  • - 1
 One or two more companies are now going: those raw alu bikes look good, great alternative to carbon. So they make one each for 2020... and then the fashion minded people will be going: I don't know why but I actually like carbon bikes now. And then someone else will go: powder coat looks sooo sick!
  • + 1
 So that's why there was all this fuss about Sam Hill racing a 29er on the weekend....there was a new bike to sell on Monday!
  • + 1
 if only we could influence Mr Hill like that... Unless he reads my mind and is actually a marketing genius (i don't put that past him) that was pure pot luck and his decision to try a 290!
  • + 2
 I always called that Scotch-brite finish.
  • + 2
 Oh the HUMANITY THERE IS NO INTERNAL ROUTING????????????
  • + 8
 thank god. internal routing is a ball ache unless you have a team mechanic!
  • + 1
 @biglev: quite right.
  • + 3
 by ek she's a beaut
  • + 1
 Waiting for the official Dissent Release
  • + 1
 Can’t wait for mine, delivery date?
  • + 1
 an absolutely BEAUTIFUL bike !
  • + 1
 Love it! Its a thing of beauty!
  • + 1
 Hmm, quite a tight budget on the soundtrack I'd say...
  • + 1
 What's up with Nigel?
Hope everything's ok
  • + 2
 Nuke Worx.
  • + 0
 I knew Sam Hill wasn't riding a 29er because he wanted to. I see what you did there Nukeproof.
  • + 17
 Hand on heart pure coincidence! Sam's decision was super late and 100% on him! (We can't tell Sam Hill what to ride!) Nigel was suppose to be the poster child for this (but he was taken out by a car door opening on him in practise)
  • + 1
 @Nukeproofinternational: he ok?
  • + 1
 @nvranka: yea he's just a bit beat up and sore, so went on media duties for the weekend. Stay off road kids....
  • + 1
 Love the raw Alloy look.
  • + 0
 4.5k and you get a front specific tyre on the rear
  • + 2
 Thats just Pager spec- will come with a Wild Enduro Front and rear combo (and DT Swiss wheelset not Mavics)
  • + 1
 @Nukeproofinternational: I was only joking
  • + 1
 Now we're talking!
  • + 1
 That’s pretty sweet
  • + 1
 O.D.B. would ride.
  • + 1
 Shimmy shimmy ya, shimmy yam, shimmy yay Gimme the Mega so I can take it away

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033216
Mobile Version of Website