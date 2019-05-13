Video: Nukeproof Releases Raw Worx Edition of Mega 290

Nukeproof are calling this the, "biggest travel, hardest hitting Mega 290" they have ever produced and it will be limited to just 50 models. The biggest difference over the standard 290 is a 170mm Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate fork (the standard bike uses 160mm), which not only ups the travel but will also give a slacker front end for a bike that will no doubt monster truck through rough terrain.



The rest of the bike is specced to mimic the race bikes of Nukeproof's EWS team featuring Sram, Rockshox, MRP, Nukeproof and Michelin components.



The raw finish was inspired by the original Mega, first released in 2012 to take on the Megavalanche race. Take a look at Team Manager, Nigel Page, riding his on the EWS tracks in Maderia this weekend in the video above, unfortunately an incident with a car on a transition took him out of the race itself. Please note Nigel bike is fitted with none stock wheels and tyres.





Nukeproof Mega 290 specification

Frame Nukeproof Mega 290, Aluminium, 150mm travel.

Fork Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate Charger 2 RC 170mm, 51mm offset, Debonair

Shock Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT coil, custom tune, 210x55mm

Wheesl DT Swiss EX 1501 Spline

Tyres Michelin Wild Enduro 29” x 2.4,

Drivetrain SRAM X01 Eagle

Chain guide MRP AMG v2, 26-32t, iscg-05, black

Brakes Sram Code R

Handlebars Nukeproof Horizon carbon 800mm, 25mm

Stem Nukeproof Horizon 50mm, black

More Info

Nukeproof Mega 290, Aluminium, 150mm travel.Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate Charger 2 RC 170mm, 51mm offset, DebonairRockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT coil, custom tune, 210x55mmDT Swiss EX 1501 SplineMichelin Wild Enduro 29” x 2.4,SRAM X01 EagleMRP AMG v2, 26-32t, iscg-05, blackSram Code RNukeproof Horizon carbon 800mm, 25mmNukeproof Horizon 50mm, black