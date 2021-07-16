Video: Nukeproof Shows Off Meg Whyte's Custom Rave-Inspired Mega

Words: Nukeproof
She’s a Downhill and Enduro racer, gravel rider and full-time manager of a local bike shop. Meg Whyte is an example of someone who lives, breaths and loves bikes. A love born from seasons “living the MTB dream” in Morzine and cemented by life as a student in North Wales. Meg gives an insight into the inspiration behind the “Rave all night, Ride all Day” Mega 275c.
One thing for sure, Meg’s not shy when it comes to her bikes. A proud lover of the colour pink and she has gone all out to represent the colour here with pride. Hailing from the back roads of the Shropshire wilds, Meg’s dream Mega was a long time in the making. “The inspiration for the design and consequently the shoot came about from my wild uni party days, we used to have hidden cave raves in nearby slate quarries, and I wanted a bike design that represented that part of my life”
“Think sticky floors, glow sticks and killer beats. I wanted something bold and pink (of course) with a retro neon theme. I dropped the idea on Jonny at EliteRefinish, and he brought my vision to life”.
The Team at Elite Refinish
, Belfast are the skills behind most of our Nukeproof custom bikes and they love the detail. The frame features Meg’s signature Great Whyte shark logo with Neon finish along with donut’s and all. Finished with custom PINK Fox 38’s upfront and pink and black Industry Nine wheels it looks incredible.
As a part-time Lake District resident, plus having the local legendary tour guide for a partner Adam “Gas to Flat” Brayton, they went out exploring location’s that could show Meg’s Mega in its natural habitat. Thanks to Honister Slate Mine
for the after hours access and sorry to the poor lad that was also staying in the bothie.
Photo and Video Credit: Laurence Crossman-Emms
