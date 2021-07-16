Video: Nukeproof Shows Off Meg Whyte's Custom Rave-Inspired Mega

Jul 16, 2021
by Nukeproof  

Words: Nukeproof

She’s a Downhill and Enduro racer, gravel rider and full-time manager of a local bike shop. Meg Whyte is an example of someone who lives, breaths and loves bikes. A love born from seasons “living the MTB dream” in Morzine and cemented by life as a student in North Wales. Meg gives an insight into the inspiration behind the “Rave all night, Ride all Day” Mega 275c.

One thing for sure, Meg’s not shy when it comes to her bikes. A proud lover of the colour pink and she has gone all out to represent the colour here with pride. Hailing from the back roads of the Shropshire wilds, Meg’s dream Mega was a long time in the making.


“The inspiration for the design and consequently the shoot came about from my wild uni party days, we used to have hidden cave raves in nearby slate quarries, and I wanted a bike design that represented that part of my life”

“Think sticky floors, glow sticks and killer beats. I wanted something bold and pink (of course) with a retro neon theme. I dropped the idea on Jonny at EliteRefinish, and he brought my vision to life”.

The Team at Elite Refinish, Belfast are the skills behind most of our Nukeproof custom bikes and they love the detail. The frame features Meg’s signature Great Whyte shark logo with Neon finish along with donut’s and all. Finished with custom PINK Fox 38’s upfront and pink and black Industry Nine wheels it looks incredible.


As a part-time Lake District resident, plus having the local legendary tour guide for a partner Adam “Gas to Flat” Brayton, they went out exploring location’s that could show Meg’s Mega in its natural habitat. Thanks to Honister Slate Mine for the after hours access and sorry to the poor lad that was also staying in the bothie.


You can follow Meg on Instagram here or on her YouTube channel Here
Photo and Video Credit: Laurence Crossman-Emms

18 Comments

  • 12 0
 "Hey, we want to do a promo and press release for one of our team rider custom bikes, can you do a video and photoshoot, rave themed?"

"Sure, that's be great!"

"ok cool, just one condition, we don't want people to actually see the paint job."
  • 1 0
 The forks look fantastic though! I'll form an opinion about the rest of the paint work when we can actually see it.
  • 8 0
 You can see a better image here: ep1.pinkbike.org/p4pb20960692/p4pb20960692.jpg
  • 1 0
 @Aptlynamed: BWahahaha Big Grin
  • 14 3
 Wow, no comments. I guess I should say something about a paywall.
  • 3 3
 I get that the paywall sucks, but do we really have to say something about it in every freaking article? the comments aren't even about the post anymore.
  • 3 1
 @danielfloyd: It didn't take long to become tiring did it
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: looks like a session?
  • 1 0
 Made by someone that never went to a rave. Next time be sure to include;

1. Arrival by bus, because they bus'd you from an industrial estate car park.
2. Face masks with Vicks on the inside (if you know why, you know)
3. A smiley face anywhere
4. Hazmat custome
5. Dancing at million miles an hour with a calm, loving and disorientated expression
6. Relevant music, that aint rave, sorry
7. Lazers, lots of them, right in your face
8. No alcohol, anywhere, but everyone is having a great time . ;-)
9. Police shutting you down at 1AM
  • 1 0
 I think it’s made by someone who described going to cave rave parties at Muni..so might be a different color glow stick than yours bud.
  • 1 0
 As a 90's raver... Can confirm
  • 3 0
 So there are nice colors for Fox forks ?!? If somebody else paints them...Smile
  • 3 1
 With all the money Paybike make off the wall they will be able to afford bikes that look this good.
  • 2 0
 Wow that fork though, amazing
  • 2 0
 Are the Whyte Stripes coming together?
  • 3 0
 cringe :/
  • 1 0
 I would like to see an engineers analysis between this bike and the new altitude
  • 1 1
 I wish there is more women like this, who loves rave and bikes.

Post a Comment



