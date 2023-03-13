Video: Nukeproof Welcomes LandoSteezy

Mar 13, 2023
by Nukeproof  

Press Release: Nukeproof

It’s difficult not to get stoked on bikes when talking to Leo, his enthusiasm for his riding is infectious. Nukeproof are proud to welcome Leo Smith aka LandoSteezy to the team.


After a few months of riding his Solum and Giga Leo is stoked on his new set up:
bigquotesNukeproof have got everything pattered to the absolute T! The attention to detail and technology that goes into the products are second to none and every bike I’ve rode had been incredible! Leo Smith

Whilst many will know Leo from his insane street/ park edits, you’ll be as likely to find him in Macc Woods or Farmer Johns as you would in one of Manchester’s skate parks. If he’s on two wheels, he’s got a smile on his face. A mountain bike coach, photographer, insane rider, creative mind or just the loudest man in the room; Leo Smith AKA Lando Steezy has it all.

A huge shout out goes to Dirt Factory, Stockport that have really supported Leo. Whilst you can’t build a mountain in a city, Dan Makin and team have brought an amazing MTB taster menu to the city. This facility has been key to giving Leo a home to ride whilst at college in Manchester.


Special thanks to all of Leo’s sponsors for 2023; Adidas, Shimano, Marzocchi, Burgtec, Camelback, Halo, Schwalbe, Giro and The Dirt Factory

We’re stoked to welcome Leo to Nukeproof, 2023- Lets Go…

Follow Leo HERE

8 Comments

  • 11 2
 Awesome. Shimano & Nukeproof. Great to see Lando getting recognized!
  • 8 1
 Stoked for this dude!
  • 7 1
 He's got a good eye and great style on the bike.
  • 4 0
 Leo has such great style, great to see him picked up by a sponsor!
  • 4 0
 Love his style
  • 5 1
 wheel sponsour?
  • 2 0
 Kudos Nukeproof!
  • 1 0
 Nice one mate





