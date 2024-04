"Dog Daze" is Ryan "R-Dog" Howards' love letter to the freeride edits of yore. In Episode 1, tag along with him to New Zealand, where he checks out some of the best trails in the world and hangs out with his friends Caroline Buchanan, Finley Kirschenmann, Casey Brown and Kirsten Van Horne. Vibe with the chillest man in mountain biking. — Trek Bicycles