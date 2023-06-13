Video: Vinny Armstrong Goes Big in NZ

Words: Forbidden Bike Co



Vinny Armstrong is one of the riders at the forefront of women's free-riding and is known to throw some of the nastiest whips around. Watch as Vinny boosts into the stratosphere on a few NZ classics and delivers a healthy dose of shapes to keep everyone up on their quota. If this doesn't make you want to pack your bags and head south, we're unsure what will. Either way, we hope this gets you stoked to go out there and get sideways. Just remember to bring it back in-line before returning to earth.Riding: Vinny ArmstrongVideo: Tilt Shift Films