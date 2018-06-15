VIDEOS

Video: Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championship Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 Highlights

Jun 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The people's event is back - the Whip-Off! Everyone was throwing it sideways in the name of steez, but one sender killed it and went HUUUUUGE! Enjoy our full highlights.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @officialcrankworx


2 Comments

  • + 3
 Second time Kaos had been on the podium and second time there is little to no footage of him.
  • + 4
 Well that vid showed me nothing of the winning whips...

