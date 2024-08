The crew here in Telluride, CO had an epic summer of biking last year, managing to capture a small taste loam on camera. First-time filmmaker Benji Biber put together his Telluride-centric ode to mountain biking with the homies. The trailer premiered at the local Mountain Film Festival and the full movie dropped a month later to keep stoke high going into the season. With mountain biking on the rise in the San Juans, our group of friends has one goal for the summer: “Say less, ride more!”