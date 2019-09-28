Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Off-Road Hand Biking & Mulling Over Changing Seasons

Sep 27, 2019
by gbn-crew  
Nikifor 2018 Season Recap

by gbn-crew
Views: 410    Faves: 2    Comments: 1



Yeah, it's autumn again.

nikifor88 handbike freeriding

Every summer is the same, slipping away so quickly. Just yesterday it was June and days were so long and plans were so big.

0% Loaded prev 1/5 next


Then a small injury takes you out for a week. Then it rains for two weeks. Then you just don't feel like riding. Then right after you spend another week visiting your family, you break something in your bike and just like that, another month is gone without riding.

One day you wake up and it's almost the end of September. Yesterday you spend a whole day on trails so this morning you can barely move. That's what getting older feels like, right? While drinking your second coffee you browse through your PC and stumble upon your last season's recap video.

Damn, I had so many plans for this season!

Trying to stretch arms, feeling pain in my neck. Well, I was supposed to work today...

A quick look outside. Damn, it's pretty warm today and tomorrow it's supposed to be raining. You already know what's gonna happen, but still battle with yourself for a couple minutes.

Screw everything, let's go ride bikes.

nikifor88 handbike freeriding

Yeah, it's autumn again, and every year it's the same. Knowing that it may as well be the last time you ride this season, makes you go out and shred like there's no tomorrow.

nikifor88 handbike freeriding

If only it was possible live the whole year like this.

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
111348 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
66727 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
63003 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
58561 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
58217 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
52005 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
41998 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
41837 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 I read hand biking and immediately thought of this:
youtu.be/Zqf-j0FOsuo
  • 1 0
 Oh ya, sick vape cloud bro...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018636
Mobile Version of Website