Video: Off-Road Hand Biking & Mulling Over Changing Seasons

Yeah, it's autumn again.Every summer is the same, slipping away so quickly. Just yesterday it was June and days were so long and plans were so big.Then a small injury takes you out for a week. Then it rains for two weeks. Then you just don't feel like riding. Then right after you spend another week visiting your family, you break something in your bike and just like that, another month is gone without riding.One day you wake up and it's almost the end of September. Yesterday you spend a whole day on trails so this morning you can barely move. That's what getting older feels like, right? While drinking your second coffee you browse through your PC and stumble upon your last season's recap video.Damn, I had so many plans for this season!Trying to stretch arms, feeling pain in my neck. Well, I was supposed to work today...A quick look outside. Damn, it's pretty warm today and tomorrow it's supposed to be raining. You already know what's gonna happen, but still battle with yourself for a couple minutes.Screw everything, let's go ride bikes.Yeah, it's autumn again, and every year it's the same. Knowing that it may as well be the last time you ride this season, makes you go out and shred like there's no tomorrow.If only it was possible live the whole year like this.