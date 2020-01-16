Video: Off-Season Coasting with the Rocky/RF Enduro Team

Jan 16, 2020
by Race Face  


With off-season settling in, we had an opportunity to take the Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Race Face EWS team out of town for a mini getaway before the snowy season arrived.

Three riders, two mechanics, some RMB and RF support staff, and our RF media team made their way to a little strip of paradise to catch the last of the year's sunny, yet chilly, days and a little R&R away from city life.

The Sunshine Coast
The Sunshine Coast stretches 180 km up the southwest corner of mainland BC and is only accessible by air or ferries at the north and south ends. This strip of paradise is the home of plenty of mountain biking - from the Sprockids MTB trails to Roberts Creek to the impressive jumps at Coast Gravity Park just outside Sechelt.


Coast Gravity Park
We were lucky enough to have Coast Gravity Park open up for us on a weekday, giving us free rein of the whole park. Jumps, berms, launches, drops - it has everything a rider dreams of. Some had been here before while others were first-timers.

Bonus: no lines to wait in to get back to the top - the Race Face truck was more than up to the task of getting everyone back up the steep road to the top for "just one more run."



A quick recharge cookout stop in the sunshine and the crew was back up the hill for more shredding.




The House


Evenings were spent with games - dice, full-size jenga, and plenty of feats of strength - while mornings were spent making java in all kinds of coffee devices and trying to convince Trotter to mix a soundtrack for the day ahead.



Roberts Creek

The other draw of the Sunshine Coast was a network of trails near Roberts Creek. The crew rode trails to bookend the park day. Plenty of loam to get after and time to session the rocky and rooty, twisted and turning trails.



Off-Season Challenge: Gingerbread Building - Mechanics vs EWS Racers


A gauntlet was thrown and the team divided along lines - the mechanics took on the task of a single classic gingerbread house while the EWS racers chose a whole village as their challenge. Structural integrity vs speed became the issue as time ticked down.






The finished products - Team Mechanics managed to finish theirs on time but ultimately they didn't have enough sugary sweet cement to keep everything together. Team Racers didn't quite finish all their buildings but the ones they did remained intact.




Video: Connor MacLeod
Photos: Nicholas Kupiak

14 Comments

  • 18 0
 Pro-tip for ginger bread houses: use melted white chocolate instead of royal icing for gluing the gingerbread together. Think of it as an epoxy vs shitty elmers glue. Sets in seconds and is strong enough that usually the gingerbread will fail before the chocolate-glued joint does.
  • 10 0
 if your a pro gingerbread house construction worker, that may be an even cooler job than pro mountain biker
  • 7 0
 @moose-tastes-good: I came here for the mountain bike edit, but I stayed for the pro gingerbread house construction tips.
  • 1 0
 I'm going to call BS. No doubt you are an armchair gingerbread house engineer that like to comment but never actually ices.
  • 1 0
 Ya but make sure you're using the proper German white chocolate not that shitty Chinese stuff... it's not to code and you'll see some serious fines from the inspector if it's caught before lock-up. Have seen to many shady chontrcators building with that shit, leaving families to deal with the mess during final displays... real shame.
  • 6 0
 More of this content please
  • 3 0
 That video made my day! they keep putting out great content definitely my favorite enduro team!!! thank you
  • 1 0
 Holy crap that no hander drop with the sunset backlighting is pure eye candy. I just want that as a repeating GIF. I may never stop watching it.
  • 2 0
 This proves once again, RM is the coolest enduro team on the circuit.
  • 2 0
 Oh man that looked like such a good time. So jealous!
  • 1 0
 That looked like one very good time
  • 1 0
 what a cool vibe! You guys ROCK
  • 2 0
 That was dope
  • 1 0
 Hand Solo Smile Great trail that one.

