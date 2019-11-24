Video: Off Season Shredding with Emmett Hancock

Nov 23, 2019
by Jackson Parker  
Emmett Hancock // Wide Open

by clear-glass-media
Emmett has settled back home after another busy season of racing. We managed to link up for few days of shooting and I was soon reminded that one thing Emmett's good at is pointing down the hill and not touching the brakes! Here is the result. Enjoy!

Fall time is always super mint in Kelowna. This year we were hit with an unexpected early snowfall which narrowed our time frame to shoot.

Last light on a short autumn day
Sun is starting to set early. Not too much daylight to ride after school anymore. Gotta prepare for the winter blues.


The Notorious Noyota.

That's a wrap on the season. See you next year!



Shredding: Emmett Hancock
Produced by: Jackson Parker

