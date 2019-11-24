Video: Off Season Shredding with Emmett Hancock

Emmett has settled back home after another busy season of racing. We managed to link up for few days of shooting and I was soon reminded that one thing Emmett's good at is pointing down the hill and not touching the brakes! Here is the result. Enjoy!Fall time is always super mint in Kelowna. This year we were hit with an unexpected early snowfall which narrowed our time frame to shoot.Sun is starting to set early. Not too much daylight to ride after school anymore. Gotta prepare for the winter blues.The Notorious Noyota.That's a wrap on the season. See you next year!Shredding: Emmett HancockProduced by: Jackson Parker