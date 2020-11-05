Video: Official Highlights from Lousa World Cup #2

Nov 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Marine Cabirou crushed it at this final stop reminiscent of her Snowshoe performance to round out the 2019 season.


Elite Women


Elite Men



1 Comment

  • 2 0
 so happy that this season did happen, so intense and tight...and Minnaar cleaning his goggles in the air..unforgatable!

