Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Official Highlights from Lousa World Cup #2
Nov 4, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
1 Comment
BartDM
(1 hours ago)
so happy that this season did happen, so intense and tight...and Minnaar cleaning his goggles in the air..unforgatable!
