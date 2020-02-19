Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Official Highlights from Darkfest 2020
Feb 19, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
An all-star cast of the world's best freeriders gathered in Stellenbosch, South Africa again in 2020 to shred the biggest jumps in the world and change the game yet again. Faster, bigger and longer!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Darkfest
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
20
0
Ryanfitz81
(50 mins ago)
All the jumps are cool at Dark fest in the video below but the standout for me is Nico Vink manualing the step down ramp at about what looks to be 80 clicks with the back wheel drifting. Mad c_unt
[Reply]
4
0
Pedal-Bin
(49 mins ago)
Brendog landing a jump one-handed is probably the coolest thing I have ever seen. Awestruck.
[Reply]
3
0
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
So gnarly!! Stoked to have some heavy metal back in the sound track.
[Reply]
3
0
Explodo
(54 mins ago)
I didn't catch it before, but he's really riding that pink Canyon hard.
[Reply]
7
0
islandforlife
(11 mins ago)
Almost as hard as I rode your mom's pink canyon...
[Reply]
1
0
pkrides
(9 mins ago)
@islandforlife
: damn... I dont even know how or if he can come back from that...
[Reply]
1
0
endlessblockades
(8 mins ago)
@islandforlife
:
#POWER_FLEX_1000
[Reply]
4
0
NiklasRausch
(45 mins ago)
Andreu..., are you ok??
[Reply]
1
0
pkrides
(6 mins ago)
Are you ok Andreu??
[Reply]
1
0
stalkinghorse
(8 mins ago)
I'm curious--is this so scary that they only hit them a few times during the weekend, similar to Rampage, or do they just session them all weekend?
[Reply]
1
0
taijidave
(31 mins ago)
THIS is Freeride.
THIS is Downhill.
THIS is STOKE!!!!!
#TheRealRampage
:-D
[Reply]
2
0
Explodo
(12 mins ago)
It's as groomed as a non-paved run can get. It's not really freeride, it's a jump park with huge jumps on a hill.
[Reply]
1
0
cornwallfreerider
(27 mins ago)
Do the riders have to charter special planes back to their home countries to accommodate their MASSIVE balls?
insanity.
[Reply]
1
0
TorW
(1 hours ago)
Yes! Been looking forward to this!
[Reply]
1
0
The-Mango-Kid
(28 mins ago)
Ok, if i MUST WATCH this, I'll do...
[Reply]
1
0
RelapsedMandalorian
(6 mins ago)
Fucking amazing! That's all I have, simple, effective and to the point.
[Reply]
1
0
Luniapuanrider
(1 hours ago)
insanity
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(52 mins ago)
Holy calamity
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(39 mins ago)
This looks sick!
[Reply]
