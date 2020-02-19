Must Watch: Official Highlights from Darkfest 2020

Feb 19, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

An all-star cast of the world's best freeriders gathered in Stellenbosch, South Africa again in 2020 to shred the biggest jumps in the world and change the game yet again. Faster, bigger and longer!

19 Comments

  • 20 0
 All the jumps are cool at Dark fest in the video below but the standout for me is Nico Vink manualing the step down ramp at about what looks to be 80 clicks with the back wheel drifting. Mad c_unt
  • 4 0
 Brendog landing a jump one-handed is probably the coolest thing I have ever seen. Awestruck.
  • 3 0
 So gnarly!! Stoked to have some heavy metal back in the sound track.
  • 3 0
 I didn't catch it before, but he's really riding that pink Canyon hard.
  • 7 0
 Almost as hard as I rode your mom's pink canyon...
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: damn... I dont even know how or if he can come back from that...
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife:

#POWER_FLEX_1000
  • 4 0
 Andreu..., are you ok??
  • 1 0
 Are you ok Andreu??
  • 1 0
 I'm curious--is this so scary that they only hit them a few times during the weekend, similar to Rampage, or do they just session them all weekend?
  • 1 0
 THIS is Freeride.
THIS is Downhill.
THIS is STOKE!!!!!

#TheRealRampage :-D
  • 2 0
 It's as groomed as a non-paved run can get. It's not really freeride, it's a jump park with huge jumps on a hill.
  • 1 0
 Do the riders have to charter special planes back to their home countries to accommodate their MASSIVE balls?
insanity.
  • 1 0
 Yes! Been looking forward to this!
  • 1 0
 Ok, if i MUST WATCH this, I'll do...
  • 1 0
 Fucking amazing! That's all I have, simple, effective and to the point.
  • 1 0
 insanity
  • 1 0
 Holy calamity
  • 1 0
 This looks sick!

