Check out the best of the EWS Burke action with our highlights. Trek Factory Racing’s Harriet Harnden made it two in a row by taking the win in the USA at round five of the 2022 EWS season. Home-nation hero Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Racing) resisted the pressure from resurgent Canyon Collective rider Jack Moir to emerge victorious in front of his friends and family. — Enduro World Series