Video: Official Highlights from EWS Crans Montana 2022

Sep 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe penultimate race of the Enduro World Series season, EWS Crans-Montana, brought plenty of drama to the Swiss Alps.

Round seven threw everything it had at the riders; ever changing conditions, steep, technical singletrack and high speed bike park sections made for one of the most challenging races to date. Even some of the biggest names in mountain biking struggled to find form on this weekend’s course - but there were two riders who rose to the occasion and put the hammer down on the competition to shake things up at the business end of the season.

With just one more race standing between the racers and crowning our series champions, the stage has been set for one epic showdown at the finals in EWS Loudenvielle next week. Enduro World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2022


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 As someone who is pretty into EWS, still finding it really hard to get into the coverage. The production and camera work is great but the whole video feels like a music video based around the top 3 riders. Crazy how fast they get these out but I think I would much rather wait 24 hours for coverage similar to WRC, more focus on the sport rather than a snazzy vid. Maybe its just me.
  • 1 0
 RIP to the trail sections that came into contact with Jesse and Richie.





