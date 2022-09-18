Video: Official Highlights from EWS Crans Montana 2022

The penultimate race of the Enduro World Series season, EWS Crans-Montana, brought plenty of drama to the Swiss Alps.



Round seven threw everything it had at the riders; ever changing conditions, steep, technical singletrack and high speed bike park sections made for one of the most challenging races to date. Even some of the biggest names in mountain biking struggled to find form on this weekend’s course - but there were two riders who rose to the occasion and put the hammer down on the competition to shake things up at the business end of the season.



With just one more race standing between the racers and crowning our series champions, the stage has been set for one epic showdown at the finals in EWS Loudenvielle next week. — Enduro World Series