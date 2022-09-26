Video: Official Highlights from EWS Loudenvielle 2022

Sep 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe final Enduro World Series of the year, EWS Loudenvielle, did not disappoint.

Race day saw some of the toughest conditions of the year, as heavy rain turned the already challenging tracks into something altogether more treacherous. But with Series titles on the line, there was no room for mistakes and riders had to push well and truly out their comfort zone.

Amongst the mud and the high peaks of the Pyrenees, new champions were born and crowned the 2022 Enduro World Series Champions. Enduro World Series


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good job Jesse! Great to see that Sam has the pace again, I hope he will smash it next year
  • 1 0
 Congrats Jesse!





