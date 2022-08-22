Video: Official Highlights from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Aug 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesEnding our block of back-to-back races in North America with a bang, EWS Sugarloaf delivered a true rollercoaster of a race.

With more and more roots and rocks emerging from the churned up natural trails, riders were pushed to their limits and beyond as they battled against the clock with many of the world's best becoming unstuck in the process.

Watch our Highlights Show to catch all the action from Sugarloaf's EWS debut and find out who leads the series as we prepare for the final racing block of the 2022 season. Enduro World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Sugarloaf 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
99638 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test
87585 views
Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol
60154 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
56371 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
51001 views
Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022
49769 views
5 Race Bikes from the 2022 Leadville 100
49187 views
Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall
46142 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 say whatever you want but they are fast at providing video and keep improving.... good job





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007521
Mobile Version of Website