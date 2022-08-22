Video: Official Highlights from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Ending our block of back-to-back races in North America with a bang, EWS Sugarloaf delivered a true rollercoaster of a race.



With more and more roots and rocks emerging from the churned up natural trails, riders were pushed to their limits and beyond as they battled against the clock with many of the world's best becoming unstuck in the process.



Watch our Highlights Show to catch all the action from Sugarloaf's EWS debut and find out who leads the series as we prepare for the final racing block of the 2022 season. — Enduro World Series