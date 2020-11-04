Video: Official Highlights from Lousa World Cup #1

Nov 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Kade Edwards.

Elite Women


Elite Men



2 Comments

  • 5 0
 So "highlights" were actually full runs of top 4 riders... I mean... they had great runs, but I expected more from video which says "highlights" in the title...
  • 1 0
 "UCI picked..." is all I needed to know

