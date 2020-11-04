Pinkbike.com
Video: Official Highlights from Lousa World Cup #1
Nov 4, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
KrisRoth
(39 mins ago)
So "highlights" were actually full runs of top 4 riders... I mean... they had great runs, but I expected more from video which says "highlights" in the title...
[Reply]
1
0
EnsBen
(17 mins ago)
"UCI picked..." is all I needed to know
[Reply]
