Video: Official Highlights From Red Bull Rampage

Oct 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesGreat things come to those who wait, and that was evident at Red Bull Rampage 2019, where a windy morning gave way to immaculate contest conditions, giving the world’s best freeride athletes a perfect playground to display their abilities. In the end, the Canadians rose to the occasion to sweep the podium, with Brandon Semenuk taking first place, Brett Rheeder claiming second, and Tom Van Steenbergen placing third on a sunny day in the Utah desert. Semenuk started his run with a massive 360 and highlighted it with an incredible backflip into a lily pad double drop. For his efforts, the 28-year-old British Columbia native was awarded his third career win and fourth career podium at Red Bull Rampage, tying Kurt Sorge for the all-time record in each of those respective categories.

This year’s edition set a new standard of precision in the course’s build. By building out the 2019 event zone in the same area as 2018, dig teams were able to add additional intricacy into how they interweaved different lines with one another. And, by building features on top of existing lines, dig teams were able to create a bigger course than ever before, sculpting perfect takeoffs and landings for riders to fully showcase their riding abilities.

Semenuk was the eighth rider on the course and approached the starting gate with one thing on his mind–redemption. After failing to finish his line at Red Bull Rampage 2018, Semenuk chose to ride the same line this year, threw down a monster first run–greasing a cork 360 on a rebuilt feature that he wasn’t able to land last year–and scoring a sterling 92.33 as a result. In his eighth Red Bull Rampage appearance, the phenom from Squamish was left watching as the rest of the field fought to catch up to him for the remainder of the event. Ultimately, that never happened, allowing Semenuk the luxury of indulging in a victory lap to the delight of the roaring crowd.

“Making it to the bottom of the hill, period,” said Semenuk when asked what he enjoyed most about winning this year’s Red Bull Rampage. “That makes a big difference.”Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
140216 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
112236 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
81267 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
59334 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
59148 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
56502 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
49779 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
44981 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I enjoy the rider made dirt features over the wooden features of the past. Let’s face it, we all watch to see the worlds best riders pull off the most insane riding the gents can muster @ the biggest event of the year. In the immortal words of the Beastie Boys, “Skills to pay the bills”.
  • 3 0
 I feel like the official results do not fit to what I’ve seen in this video...
  • 1 0
 I feel like this event was judged very well, its not easy to factor in all the different parameters. The guys ranking the riders are some of the sports most experienced and credible people and in my opinion they did a hell of a job judging this event. With buffed out lines, lots of flawless top-to-bottom runs, the biggest moves and distances the sport has ever seen they had a few minutes each to score them, knowing what was still to come cuz they have been up and down the mountain inspecting every feature built on the hill. Next year they should maybe have a second judging panel in another container with 6 pinkbike commenters scoring the runs too (in the same short amount of time and live of course), that would be fun
  • 1 0
 Best ever

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013606
Mobile Version of Website