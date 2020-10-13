Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Official Highlights from the 2020 XCO World Championships
Oct 13, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Catch up on all the action from a Leogang mud fest as riders battled for the legendary Rainbow Jerseys.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Leogang Xc World Champs 2020
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
177701 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
93858 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
68600 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
57511 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
53215 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
51306 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
50916 views
How to Use a VPN, Just Because, Absolutely Nothing to do With World Champs
47383 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
exaflop
(13 mins ago)
My take of the 'season' is:
Food at race venues sucks
. Many athletes complained of stomach problems in Nové Město na Moravě and Leogang, which makes me think that the food is bad at race venues or they drank too much hot chocolate due to the cold.
Catharine Pendrel winning from home
. Catherine Pendrel did not attend the races at Nové Město na Moravě nor World Championships because she is expecting her first child (Congratulation!). Yet, she is the second best Canadian ranked rider at the UCI XCO Women's ranking (updated on October 13th).
COVID-19 long-term effects
. Anne Terpstra caught the coronavirus at the end of March and it took her eight weeks to 'recover'. But she isn't immune because there are not enough antibodies on her immune system**. On Saturday after the race she wrote on Instagram: "
I struggled with my lungs today and that's the reason why I couldn't finish
."
**
www.destentor.nl/apeldoorn/apeldoornse-mountainbikester-anne-terpstra-herstelde-van-corona-het-is-niet-volledig-weggeweest-dat-was-niet-goed~a8c82a79
Tokyo 2021: established athletes in the danger zone
. The UCI Olympic Qualification Women's ranking was frozen on March 3rd, 2020, and will only add two nominated XCO World Cup events in the 2021 season.
On March 3rd, Hungary was on the 19th place, which means one athlete is qualified. If Hungary drops to the 22nd place, then Barbara Benkó (24, DNF, 41) is out of Tokyo 2021. Furthermore, Kata Blanka Vas (19 years old CX star) took the Hungarian XCO Title from Barbara Benkó last August and finished 2nd at the U23 XCO Worlds last Saturday. Thus, Kata Blanka Vas and Barbara Benkó could be fighting for the qualification in the first two XCO World Cup events in the 2021 season.
On March 3rd, Great Britain was on the 8th place, which means one athlete is qualified. At that time the obvious choice was Annie Last, who crashed during practice at Nové Město na Moravě (DNF, DNS, DNS). Additionally, Evie Richards was automatically qualified thanks to her fourth place at the 2019 U23 XCO Worlds. Finally we have Isla Short who without a team and racing with a National Outfit took 11th and 15th at Nové Město na Moravě, and 5th at Leogang.
On March 3rd, Netherlands was on the 3rd place, which means two athletes are qualified. The obvious choice would be Anne Terpstra and Anne Tauber, however Anne Tauber had a crash early in the season and was far from her best this past two weeks (41, 29, 21). On the other hand Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is a 22 years old CX Super Star. Ceylin lost the overall CX World Cup Title on the last round last January by 15 points; nonetheless she took the U23 CX European Championships, the Elite CX Dutch National Championships, the Overall DVV Trophy, the Overall Superprestige, and the Elite CX World Championships. Finally Ceylin took 3rd at the U23 XCO Worlds last Saturday. Thus, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado could be fighting for the qualification in the first two XCO World Cup events in the 2021 season.
Revised Qualification System
HERE
[Reply]
1
0
AinsleyTrimix
(2 mins ago)
Do you think Tokyo will actually happen ? Without crowds it will be even more of a financial disaster than the Olympics normally are.
[Reply]
1
0
dominic54
(40 mins ago)
SOCKS
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009471
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Food at race venues sucks. Many athletes complained of stomach problems in Nové Město na Moravě and Leogang, which makes me think that the food is bad at race venues or they drank too much hot chocolate due to the cold.
Catharine Pendrel winning from home. Catherine Pendrel did not attend the races at Nové Město na Moravě nor World Championships because she is expecting her first child (Congratulation!). Yet, she is the second best Canadian ranked rider at the UCI XCO Women's ranking (updated on October 13th).
COVID-19 long-term effects. Anne Terpstra caught the coronavirus at the end of March and it took her eight weeks to 'recover'. But she isn't immune because there are not enough antibodies on her immune system**. On Saturday after the race she wrote on Instagram: "I struggled with my lungs today and that's the reason why I couldn't finish."
** www.destentor.nl/apeldoorn/apeldoornse-mountainbikester-anne-terpstra-herstelde-van-corona-het-is-niet-volledig-weggeweest-dat-was-niet-goed~a8c82a79
Tokyo 2021: established athletes in the danger zone. The UCI Olympic Qualification Women's ranking was frozen on March 3rd, 2020, and will only add two nominated XCO World Cup events in the 2021 season.
On March 3rd, Hungary was on the 19th place, which means one athlete is qualified. If Hungary drops to the 22nd place, then Barbara Benkó (24, DNF, 41) is out of Tokyo 2021. Furthermore, Kata Blanka Vas (19 years old CX star) took the Hungarian XCO Title from Barbara Benkó last August and finished 2nd at the U23 XCO Worlds last Saturday. Thus, Kata Blanka Vas and Barbara Benkó could be fighting for the qualification in the first two XCO World Cup events in the 2021 season.
On March 3rd, Great Britain was on the 8th place, which means one athlete is qualified. At that time the obvious choice was Annie Last, who crashed during practice at Nové Město na Moravě (DNF, DNS, DNS). Additionally, Evie Richards was automatically qualified thanks to her fourth place at the 2019 U23 XCO Worlds. Finally we have Isla Short who without a team and racing with a National Outfit took 11th and 15th at Nové Město na Moravě, and 5th at Leogang.
On March 3rd, Netherlands was on the 3rd place, which means two athletes are qualified. The obvious choice would be Anne Terpstra and Anne Tauber, however Anne Tauber had a crash early in the season and was far from her best this past two weeks (41, 29, 21). On the other hand Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is a 22 years old CX Super Star. Ceylin lost the overall CX World Cup Title on the last round last January by 15 points; nonetheless she took the U23 CX European Championships, the Elite CX Dutch National Championships, the Overall DVV Trophy, the Overall Superprestige, and the Elite CX World Championships. Finally Ceylin took 3rd at the U23 XCO Worlds last Saturday. Thus, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado could be fighting for the qualification in the first two XCO World Cup events in the 2021 season.
Revised Qualification System HERE
Post a Comment