Powered by Outside

Video: Official Highlights from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

Jul 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series continued this weekend in the third new venue of the 2024 series: the trails of the Aletsch Arena in Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland. Poor weather in Valais pushed the weekend’s action back by a day, so Sunday saw a double-header of brilliant action across the UCI Enduro and E-enduro World Cups, happening on the same day for the first time.

The UCI Enduro World Cup featured five stages totalling 54.5km, including 4,591m of descending and 1,583m of total elevation gain (including liaisons), while the UCI E-enduro event involved a gruelling nine stages totalling 76.3km course with 5,899m descent and 2,677m of total elevation gain (including liaisons). WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing EDR Aletsch Arena 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,308 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
55672 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
52055 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
47920 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
39980 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
35807 views
Henry's Waffle House: Bike Brands Need to Get A Grip
35720 views
Ibis Releases New 130mm Ripley
31880 views
First Look: The 2025 Lapierre Spicy Can Be High-Pivot Or Low-Pivot
28457 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035089
Mobile Version of Website