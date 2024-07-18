Video: Official Highlights from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

The WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series continued this weekend in the third new venue of the 2024 series: the trails of the Aletsch Arena in Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland. Poor weather in Valais pushed the weekend’s action back by a day, so Sunday saw a double-header of brilliant action across the UCI Enduro and E-enduro World Cups, happening on the same day for the first time.



The UCI Enduro World Cup featured five stages totalling 54.5km, including 4,591m of descending and 1,583m of total elevation gain (including liaisons), while the UCI E-enduro event involved a gruelling nine stages totalling 76.3km course with 5,899m descent and 2,677m of total elevation gain (including liaisons). — WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series