Video: Official Highlights from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
Apr 22, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Catch up on all the action from the action-packed second stop of the 2024 XC World Cup series. You can view the full results
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
XC Racing
Araxa Xc World Cup 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,060 articles
mcvittees
(2 hours ago)
Really enjoyed these races but damn...Eurosport's coverage team need a stiff talking to: cutting away from the action at the end of the last lap to show us...bushes was criminal. Did they not expect we'd want to see the riders for the last few hundred meters?
Maxcommencemal
FL
(39 mins ago)
Is it a local team or do we have to put up with this all season? I don't get the impression that the person at the production desk choosing the images we got to see at home was selected for their expertise and experience in live sports broadcasting.
