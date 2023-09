A years worth of UCI Enduro World Cup racing comes down to this.



In the Haute-Savoie region of French Alps, Châtel plays host to the finale of the 2023 UCI Enduro World Cup season.



Stages of world class riding provide the ultimate challenge to the very best athletes, and stands in the way of those waiting to be crowned as the first-ever UCI Enduro and E-Enduro World Cup overall winners.



Sit back, strap in, and enjoy the final race of the season, it’s a good one! — UCI Mountain Bike World Series