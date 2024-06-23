Powered by Outside

Video: Official Highlights from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Catch up on the elite races from the action-packed fifth stop of the 2024 XC World Cup series. You can view the full results here.







Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,243 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
77985 views
Interview: Specialized’s MTB Product Team on Moving to Auburn, New Suspension Concepts, & Rider Feedback
52127 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
48955 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Rallon - Enduro-er Than Ever
29631 views
Review: Norco Range VLT - The Purple Plow
29270 views
First Ride: RockShox Flight Attendant Trail Suspension System
29203 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
28190 views
Review: EXT's New Storia V4 Coil Shock
22472 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 -Hey rick can we get a course preview,
-
-Rick- "So the track heads up the ass-hole climb, turns hard left and a big long pedal up the hill"
-
{replays intro 5 times}-Sorry what climb now!
  • 1 0
 So what where the course designers thinking with that log crazy paving section?
  • 3 0
 conversations in Crans on Friday

WTF is with the weird stones.
It's art.
It's a death trap.
Particularly when it rains.
It's not going to rain (course builder)
Wanna bet? (someone who has actually read the meteo)
To riders: do you like the course.
Yes the natural bits. The man made bits try to kill us.
Where did we put the ski mats at the end of winter...find them now! (course builder)
Change the course (UCI waking up and demanding that the course is safe)
OK

And then there was Pidcock.....vvvrrrrrrooooooooooooom
  • 1 0
 "The secret is to be happy & have FUN!"







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037074
Mobile Version of Website