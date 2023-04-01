Video: Official Highlights from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

Apr 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRound two of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup in Derby was one for the history books.

The Tasmanian crowds turned out in force to see the world's best throw down on Derby's iconic rock slabs in some absolutely wild conditions. UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos EDR Derby 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
194298 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
65705 views
Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur
49280 views
Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
46867 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
42963 views
Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup
41961 views
Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage
40667 views
Interview: Talking About Tires With Maxxis, Schwalbe, Continental, WTB, & Others
40105 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.032068
Mobile Version of Website