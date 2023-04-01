Watch
Video: Official Highlights from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
Apr 1, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Round two of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup in Derby was one for the history books.
The Tasmanian crowds turned out in force to see the world's best throw down on Derby's iconic rock slabs in some absolutely wild conditions.
UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
EDR Derby 2023
Enduro Racing
World Cup Enduro
