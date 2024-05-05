Watch
Video: Official Highlights from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 5, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
20 Comments
If you missed the live coverage from the first round of the 2024 DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the racing below.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,089 articles
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
121489 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
100997 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
79992 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
44995 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
44104 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43208 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42982 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
39090 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
17
0
scott-townes
FL
(8 hours ago)
The audio not being synched up was definitely the highlight in my opinion.
[Reply]
1
0
racecase
(1 hours ago)
Glad I'm not the only one, it was so off I ended up muting the last few races. BUT, I liked that the races have a screen in front of them to show their placement so they don't need to look backward in the finish area.
[Reply]
13
1
Nonk1
(6 hours ago)
Some one needs to tell Ric to concentrate on the actual race that’s happening right in front of him
Rob would have you on the edge of your seat waiting for the split
Ric will be bleating on about something completely unrelated while the splits go by and people hit lines that no one else has
I’m sorry but it’s just desperately bad
[Reply]
4
0
mexicanoportugal
FL
(5 hours ago)
I thought he would have learned not to go down the BPM route by now, but he brought it up again and again...
[Reply]
12
0
a-green
FL
(8 hours ago)
Too many wide angle and drone shots made it so difficult to see what was actually going on. Such a shame
[Reply]
7
1
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(7 hours ago)
Main takeaway: top 10 covered up tby he Masters having 10+ years experience w/ on Jordan & Ronan as the youngest top riders, just outta the top 10. I thought this was gonna be the one race where the kids dunked all over the long-timers but it was the other way around. Dak will now live in infamy for those Ape Hanger 70mm bars (ripping that off from someone here on Vital)... how baller to see that.
Still not a fan of the coverage format / style and it starts with Who's that Lady / Soccer Mom intro vs. an insider, but Gwin kept the pants up for commentary and made it insightful, Ric not that bad & glad Cedric's out with his exceited puppy commentary every freakin run. Semi's are still a joke, hands down but at least race day is just race day again in spite of all the many kinks - f*ck the semi's... what a massive waste of time, brainspace, engery & resource.
I can bitch full on w/ the best of them and have lots of gripes but the pro's are still total destroyers in spite of UCI / Discovery endless bungling & nonsensical changes, and it looks like so many of the pros we know & love upped their game substantially during the off-season. Ft. Bill was a helluva start & I'll take it in spite of my suspicions & UCI disdain.
[Reply]
5
1
derryair
(8 hours ago)
The coverage is just pants lol
[Reply]
1
0
cypher74
(7 hours ago)
After last year and the way this year has started just not interested in watching DH. I’ll just try and get out to ride more.
[Reply]
1
0
outerculture
(4 hours ago)
Ditto
[Reply]
3
0
JonnyNorthmore
FL
(7 hours ago)
These are "highlights" are they?
[Reply]
5
3
betsie
(6 hours ago)
The footage today was incredible. The sport has taken a massive step forward. .but the haters are gonna hate still.
[Reply]
2
1
RickyMicky
FL
(3 hours ago)
I completely agree. The coverage today was the best it’s ever been. But I do agree the commentators are not great. I miss Rob.
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
FL
(6 hours ago)
Imagine being someone outside of biking, you watch this as highlights before being asked for paid stream for next round.
[Reply]
1
0
initforthedonuts
FL
(3 hours ago)
So we’re gonna try to expand the audience by calling the crash reel the hi-lights? Great. That’ll get the waning NASCAR fans on board. (Sarcasm)
[Reply]
3
1
ih8tbikes
(6 hours ago)
Most boring shhhh ever. Bring back Rob
[Reply]
1
1
suspended-flesh
FL
(33 mins ago)
Rob isn't coming back. Please give the man his freedom to work where he wants.
[Reply]
1
0
outerculture
(4 hours ago)
After following the sport for 20yrs I completely lost interest with all the broadcasting bullshit
[Reply]
1
0
alex-morales
FL
(3 hours ago)
This was boring AF, cant believe i only get to watch the highlights and they are this bad
[Reply]
2
0
theden
(2 hours ago)
Rob changed a lot, I barely recognize him
[Reply]
1
0
kroozctrl
FL
(3 hours ago)
That Michelin Man, true winner, been on all the podiums.
[Reply]
