Watch the full extended highlights from 2024’s Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental Fuego XL – stop #1 of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda. Athletes took on 100K of punchy climbs, rutted fire roads, and flowy single track to kick off the season. Up next? The LTGP heads to the infamous Flint Hills of Kansas for Life Time UNBOUND Gravel! — Life Time Grand Prix