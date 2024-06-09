Powered by Outside

Video: Official Highlights from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 9, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
If you missed the live coverage from the third round of the 2024 DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the racing below.






2 Comments
  • 7 0
 That intro presenter is now 3 for 3 in describing ever track as "iconic"
  • 1 0
 Think they’ve used copy paste on the teleprompter since the start of the WC







