Leogang is no stranger to UCI World Cup racing, but it’s the first time the venue hosts a UCI Enduro World Cup on these famous trails!



It was a massive day on the hill which saw riders covering 55km with 1,090m of climbing and a massive 4,800m of descending over the six stages but the racing was tight! Sit back and enjoy the highlights from a fantastic day of racing in Leogang, Austria. — UCI Mountain Bike World Series