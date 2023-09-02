Video: Official Highlights from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

Loudenvielle Peyragudes hosted the penultimate round of the UCI Enduro World Cup, and what a show it put on! Enduro riders enjoyed prime conditions for the five-stage, 38km epic, with racing brought forward a day in order to miss a storm due to roll into the French venue late on Saturday afternoon.



Tight times and full gas racing were the story of the day, with new faces, comebacks, and faultless performances all playing part in what was a truly epic UCI Enduro World Cup! — UCI Mountain Bike World Series