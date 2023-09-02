Video: Official Highlights from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

Sep 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesLoudenvielle Peyragudes hosted the penultimate round of the UCI Enduro World Cup, and what a show it put on! Enduro riders enjoyed prime conditions for the five-stage, 38km epic, with racing brought forward a day in order to miss a storm due to roll into the French venue late on Saturday afternoon.

Tight times and full gas racing were the story of the day, with new faces, comebacks, and faultless performances all playing part in what was a truly epic UCI Enduro World Cup! UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Edr Loudenvielle 2023 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,650 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
52350 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
52303 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
45998 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
41427 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
39658 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37835 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
36769 views
Staff Ride: Seb Stott's Canyon Strive CFR
35147 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 E-EDR makes no sense!? Does it? Or just say the Vet class?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031354
Mobile Version of Website