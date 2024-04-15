Video: Official Highlights from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Catch up on all the action from the unmissable first round of the 2024 XC World Cup series. You can view the full results here.







Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Mairipora Xc World Cup 2024 World Cup XC


