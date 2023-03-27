Video: Official Highlights from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

Kicking off the first-ever UCI Mountain Bike World Cup with a bang. Maydena, Tasmania delivered a true rollercoaster of a race.



Three days of baking sun dried out the stages that weaved themselves through the Tasmanian jungle, leading to some incredible racing conditions. The riders were pushed to their limits and beyond as they battled against the clock with many of the world's best becoming unstuck in the process.



Watch our Highlights Show to catch all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup debut and find out who leads the series as we prepare for round two of the 2023 season! — UCI Mountain Bike World Series