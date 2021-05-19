Video: Official Highlights From the Nove Mesto XCO World Cup

The Second round of the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup has shown that new faces have arrived to the scene and they are here to stay. In the Women's field Loana Lecomte had a race of her own, winning by the biggest ever margin in a Cross-Country World Cup race in Nove Mesto na Morave. In the Men's race Tom Pidcock delivered a stellar performance, leaving everyone a full minute behind and became the first British male rider to win a World Cup race since 1994. — Red Bull Bike