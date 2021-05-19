Video: Official Highlights From the Nove Mesto XCO World Cup

May 19, 2021
bigquotesThe Second round of the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup has shown that new faces have arrived to the scene and they are here to stay. In the Women's field Loana Lecomte had a race of her own, winning by the biggest ever margin in a Cross-Country World Cup race in Nove Mesto na Morave. In the Men's race Tom Pidcock delivered a stellar performance, leaving everyone a full minute behind and became the first British male rider to win a World Cup race since 1994.Red Bull Bike


4 Comments

 I wasn't interested in watching XC highlights at first, I had the idea that was quite boring, similar to watching road racing to me... but damn, things were interesting and these superhumans struggling with the terrain and those uphills, was almost as adrenalitic as watching enduro or DH!
 "adrenalitic" - love it! did you make that up?
 Was wondering what happened Victor Koretzky after winning last weekend?
I take it he had to have crashed or mechanical to be down in 40odds after first lap!
 Just taking brake...

