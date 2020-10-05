Video: Official Highlights from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2020

Oct 5, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Kyle Strait invited a handful of riders to compete on his own dual slalom course and with such a high calibre of talent the racing was incredibly tight.


Video by Brock VanHeel




2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Mitch rocking that sick t-shirt with sponsor logos screen printed on. That’s way cooler than fluorescent jersey material IMO, for sure
  • 1 0
 Looked way fun! Hope next year will allow for some spectating too!

