Video: Official Highlights from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2020
Oct 5, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Kyle Strait invited a handful of riders to compete on his own dual slalom course and with such a high calibre of talent the racing was incredibly tight.
Video by
Brock VanHeel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Kyle Strait
Kialani Hines
Mitch Ropelato
Luca Cometti
Dual Slalom
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
bike-nerd
(3 mins ago)
Mitch rocking that sick t-shirt with sponsor logos screen printed on. That’s way cooler than fluorescent jersey material IMO, for sure
[Reply]
1
0
CAshredder
(5 mins ago)
Looked way fun! Hope next year will allow for some spectating too!
[Reply]
