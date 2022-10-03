Video: Official Highlights from the Trophy of Nations 2022

Oct 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Bluegrass Trophy of Nations proved a fitting conclusion to the tenth season of the Enduro World Series, bringing 28 nations together in that most iconic of race venues, Finale Ligure in Italy.

This unique race saw riders work together in teams of three, not for their usual teams, but for their home country. Teams were selected on the basis of their EWS Global Ranking, and then raced for a combined time, all in pursuit of those iconic UCI Rainbow Jerseys.

Featuring five demanding stages, the race saw more than its fair share of drama. The rules of the race require all three riders to complete the course in order to post a result - which proved to be the downfall of some of the biggest names in the race. Enduro World Series


