Video: Official Highlights from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
If you missed the live coverage from the fourth round of the 2024 DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the racing below.






Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,223 articles
Report
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 AMAURY F$&@ING PIERRON !! The Wild Cheetah King tames the Black Snake in absolute DOMINANCE !! Def has some 2008 Sam Hill lines in there … atttaaaaaa BOIIII !! Chapeau mon Gars !!
  • 1 0
 I`ve got tear in my eye...







