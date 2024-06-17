Powered by Outside

Video: Official Highlights from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Jun 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Catch up on all the action from the action-packed fourth stop of the 2024 XC World Cup series. You can view the full results here.







Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,232 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
100214 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
67987 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
59903 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
46996 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
46244 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
43874 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
36672 views
Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024
31767 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041756
Mobile Version of Website