close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Official Teaser for Canyon CLLCTV FMD's 'How We Roll'

Mar 19, 2022
by Canyon  


We're stoked to release the trailer for 'How We Roll', a Mountain Bike series following the Canyon CLLCTV FMD team throughout the 2022 season. How We Roll will follow the team on the road, at home, competing in the Downhill World Cup series and championships, as well as the multidisciplinary events such as Crankworx, Darkfest and other freeride staples in the calendar. The How We Roll trailer has launched today with the full series release coming in Autumn 2022.

  Downhill racing can be one of the most brutal sports out there, with riders hurtling down a mountainside at high speeds, charging over any and all obstacles that lay ahead. The line between in and out of control is a very thin one as riders hunt to shed every second off their run time possible as mere milliseconds can separate a podium in such a high paced discipline. But it's not just the Downhill world cup circuit that will be the highlight of this multi-part series, it will delve into everything that surrounds the season and what it takes to be a race team.

The ‘fly on the wall’ style series will show the highs, the lows, the laughs, the emotions, the battles, the challenges, the successes and the encounters through the eyes of the amazing characters that make up FMD Racing.   How We Roll will be taking a deep dive into the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing team giving you an unprecedented insight into the workings of arguably the most colourful mountain bike team around, following athletes Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale, along with the crew, staff, mechanics and managers that makes the magic happen behind the scenes under the watchful eye of team manager and literal father figure Tony Seagrave.  The series will launch in 2022 at the end of the season, and in the meantime you can keep up to date with the team over on Canyon CLLCTV and FMD Racing as they prepare for the first world cup of the year. Watch this space!


The amount of colour on and off the track FMD have is off the charts

A paddling pool is an essential to pack, always.

Tahnee under the watchful guard of Daisy on their home jumps

Warm alpine days are tough on cold-weather Brits

Team manager Tony Seagrave can often be spotted zipping around on his pit scooter

Just how much further sideways can Kaos go this year?

The two faces of trackwalk

All about that POV footage

Kaos and coach Chris Kilmurray taking a break from line spotting for some camera spotting instead

New young gun Phoebe Gale very quickly became one of the most loved members of the FMD family since joining in 2021

Local to Bristol, this Englishman is embracing being a brit abroad.

Cards are a big part of team bonding for the FMD crew

Rest, recovery, rehab and training, unfortunately no matter how much fun a team they are, the groundwork must be done

We look forward to seeing you all trackside!




Photos by: Boris Beyer and Saskia Dugon
Featuring: FMD Racing, Canyon CLLCTV, Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale
Mentions: Canyon, Two Palms Media

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Canyon Kaos Seagrave Tahnee Seagrave


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
55742 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
46467 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
45400 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
39907 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37616 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
35338 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
33715 views
YT Unveils New Threaded Capra Frame and Longer Travel Decoy MX with Uncaged 9 Models
30136 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Tony runs such a rad ship there. Was stoked when Tahnee uploaded some BtS content but bummed when she stopped. Would love for a syndicate-like series from FMD. And seriously... Kaos is gonna be the first MTBer to do a full 180 n back whip. Like wtf
  • 1 0
 Kaos whips backwards not sideways?
  • 2 0
 HWWRL
  • 1 0
 looks like more to come....will be bob on.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008662
Mobile Version of Website