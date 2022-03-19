Video: Official Teaser for Canyon CLLCTV FMD's 'How We Roll'

We're stoked to release the trailer for 'How We Roll', a Mountain Bike series following the Canyon CLLCTV FMD team throughout the 2022 season. How We Roll will follow the team on the road, at home, competing in the Downhill World Cup series and championships, as well as the multidisciplinary events such as Crankworx, Darkfest and other freeride staples in the calendar. The How We Roll trailer has launched today with the full series release coming in Autumn 2022.
Downhill racing can be one of the most brutal sports out there, with riders hurtling down a mountainside at high speeds, charging over any and all obstacles that lay ahead. The line between in and out of control is a very thin one as riders hunt to shed every second off their run time possible as mere milliseconds can separate a podium in such a high paced discipline. But it's not just the Downhill world cup circuit that will be the highlight of this multi-part series, it will delve into everything that surrounds the season and what it takes to be a race team.
The ‘fly on the wall’ style series will show the highs, the lows, the laughs, the emotions, the battles, the challenges, the successes and the encounters through the eyes of the amazing characters that make up FMD Racing.
How We Roll will be taking a deep dive into the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing team giving you an unprecedented insight into the workings of arguably the most colourful mountain bike team around, following athletes Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale, along with the crew, staff, mechanics and managers that makes the magic happen behind the scenes under the watchful eye of team manager and literal father figure Tony Seagrave.
The series will launch in 2022 at the end of the season, and in the meantime you can keep up to date with the team over on Canyon CLLCTV
and FMD Racing
as they prepare for the first world cup of the year. Watch this space!
Warm alpine days are tough on cold-weather Brits
Just how much further sideways can Kaos go this year?
New young gun Phoebe Gale very quickly became one of the most loved members of the FMD family since joining in 2021
Rest, recovery, rehab and training, unfortunately no matter how much fun a team they are, the groundwork must be done
Photos by: Boris Beyer
and Saskia Dugon
Featuring: FMD Racing
, Canyon CLLCTV
, Tahnee Seagrave
, Kaos Seagrave
, Dennis Luffman
and Phoebe Gale
Mentions: Canyon
, Two Palms Media
4 Comments
Post a Comment