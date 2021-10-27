Video: Official Trailer for Long Live Chainsaw - The Life and Legacy of Stevie Smith

Coming Winter 2021, documentary film Long Live Chainsaw from Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films, reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike legend, Stevie Smith.
From humble beginnings being raised by a devoted single mom, Stevie's unwavering belief not only propelled him to become the best in the world but inspired everyone he touched to believe in their own impossible dreams.
A look behind the curtain of downhill World Cup racing, Long Live Chainsaw portrays an underdog overcoming the odds to win the 2013 Overall title. Known as the "F1 of cycling", downhill had long been dominated by Europeans before 'The Canadian Chainsaw' became the unlikeliest of heroes.
Long Live Chainsaw is produced in partnership with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. In 2017, the foundation built a community bike park in Stevie’s hometown of Nanaimo to honour his life and legacy by keeping kids stoked on being outside and riding bikes. All proceeds from the film will be donated to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation to help grow Stevie’s legacy of inspiring the next generation of riders.
Red Bull Media House
|I was beyond excited when Darcy from Anthill contacted me about the idea to make a film about Steve’s life story. I was at a loss for words... for me, this is the greatest tribute possible! I think that the telling of Steve's story will be inspiring to a lot of the young riders out there. It will show them that you just never know... if a kid from Cassidy can do it, anything is possible!—Tianna Smith
and Anthill Films
present Long Live Chainsaw in support of The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, written, directed and edited by Anthill Films with support from adidas Five Ten
, SRAM
, Rockshox
, Fox Racing
, Cycles Devinci
, Crankbrothers
, Schwalbe
, Shimano
, Maxxis
and Evil Bikes
.
Buy tickets for Long Live Chainsaw key tour dates:
Nov 5: World Premiere at The Port Theatre, Nanaimo
Nov 13: Vancouver Premiere at The Centennial Theatre
Nov 20: Whistler Premiere at The Maury Young Arts CentreSee all premiere tour dates and locations here.
Interested in hosting a premiere for Long Live Chainsaw in your city or town this winter? There’s still time! Follow this link to apply for a premiere event
.
Photos courtesy Sven Martin
#LongLiveChainsaw.
Coming Winter 2021
10 Comments
Post a Comment