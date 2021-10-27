Video: Official Trailer for Long Live Chainsaw - The Life and Legacy of Stevie Smith

Oct 27, 2021
by Anthill Films  

Coming Winter 2021, documentary film Long Live Chainsaw from Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films, reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike legend, Stevie Smith.

From humble beginnings being raised by a devoted single mom, Stevie's unwavering belief not only propelled him to become the best in the world but inspired everyone he touched to believe in their own impossible dreams.

A look behind the curtain of downhill World Cup racing, Long Live Chainsaw portrays an underdog overcoming the odds to win the 2013 Overall title. Known as the "F1 of cycling", downhill had long been dominated by Europeans before 'The Canadian Chainsaw' became the unlikeliest of heroes.

photo Sven Martin

Long Live Chainsaw is produced in partnership with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. In 2017, the foundation built a community bike park in Stevie’s hometown of Nanaimo to honour his life and legacy by keeping kids stoked on being outside and riding bikes. All proceeds from the film will be donated to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation to help grow Stevie’s legacy of inspiring the next generation of riders.

bigquotesI was beyond excited when Darcy from Anthill contacted me about the idea to make a film about Steve’s life story. I was at a loss for words... for me, this is the greatest tribute possible! I think that the telling of Steve's story will be inspiring to a lot of the young riders out there. It will show them that you just never know... if a kid from Cassidy can do it, anything is possible!Tianna Smith

Sven Martin Photo. 2015 25th UCI DH World Cup at Mt Sainte-Anne Quebec Canada.

Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films present Long Live Chainsaw in support of The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, written, directed and edited by Anthill Films with support from adidas Five Ten, SRAM, Rockshox, Fox Racing, Cycles Devinci, Crankbrothers, Schwalbe, Shimano, Maxxis and Evil Bikes.

Buy tickets for Long Live Chainsaw key tour dates:
Nov 5: World Premiere at The Port Theatre, Nanaimo
Nov 13: Vancouver Premiere at The Centennial Theatre
Nov 20: Whistler Premiere at The Maury Young Arts Centre

See all premiere tour dates and locations here.

Interested in hosting a premiere for Long Live Chainsaw in your city or town this winter? There’s still time! Follow this link to apply for a premiere event.

Sven Martin Photo. 2013 25th UCI DH World Cup at Mt Sainte-Anne Quebec Canada.

Sven Martin Photo. 2014 DH World Cup at Fort William Scotland.
Photos courtesy Sven Martin

#LongLiveChainsaw.
Coming Winter 2021

Posted In:
Videos Anthill Films Stevie Smith


Must Read This Week
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
53651 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
49938 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
49540 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
44236 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
38354 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
35141 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
34923 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
34496 views

10 Comments

  • 8 0
 FUCK YES!!!!
  • 4 0
 Damn pinkbike. Making a grown man tear up in the office on a Wednesday. Sooo excited for this. #longlivechainsaw
  • 1 0
 Been choppin' onions in a dust storm over here.
  • 1 0
 I don't why , but Stevie had a persona that touched people in a way that I cant explain , listening to his mum on the tippie podcast last week moved me so much , this will be an amazing film and tribute to a true legend
  • 3 0
 Someone just dragged a chainsaw through an onion patch over here.
  • 3 0
 goosebumps
  • 2 0
 I’m not crying, you’re crying!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008633
Mobile Version of Website