Video: Official Trailer for Reed Boggs' Riding Off Cliffs

Reed Boggs stomped his biggest flip ever for 'Riding Off Cliffs', a 51 foot step down backflip, right before he got a call from Todd Barber letting him know that there was a position available for him to compete at Red Bull Rampage. The full film that follows Boggs in his journey to becoming one of the world's best freeriders will be released this Spring.A Film by Craig Grant / Thumbnail by Sterling Lorence