Video: Official Trailer for 'The Legend of Tommy G'

May 8, 2020
by rasoulution  



Where in the world is Tommy G? That's a question on the mind of many riders, including Tomas Lemoine, Brett Rheeder, Casey Brown, and the McCaul brothers. The answer is simple: Thomas Genon is in Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide - where the 26-year-old Belgian has been working on a personal story of sorts together with Anthill Films. The 40-second trailer lifts a little bit of the veil on what will definitely be one of the most action-packed mountain bike movies of 2020, which will premiere on the 12th of May.

Thomas Genon with Anthill Films in the Lenzerheide Bike Kingdom

Thomas Genon can hardly wait for the release of the main film: “Starring at this movie and seeing all these legends in it, is crazy to me. I have huge respect for each of them. Their appearances also make this film the most fun to watch!”



Follow Tommy’s adventure here:
Facebook: ThomasGenonMTB
Instagram: @thomasgenon
For more information on Lenzerheide Bike Kingdom please visit: www.bikekingdom.ch

Photo credit: Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide / Sterling Lorence

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 So much style in one rider! I can't wait to see this thing.
  • 1 0
 sick!!!!

