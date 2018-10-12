VIDEOS

Video: Official Venue Reveal - Rampage 2018

Oct 12, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  
2018 Red Bull Rampage Course Preview

by redbullbike
Views: 674    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Check out where the 2018 Red Bull Rampage is going to go down!

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Rocky Mountain Has 160 Bikes Stolen From Container
92865 views
7 of the Weirdest MTB Instagram Accounts
91651 views
First Ride: The 2019 Cannondale Habit is Shockingly Normal
79128 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
71127 views
Review: Trek Session 9.9 29
51428 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
44302 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Guide to Riding in Duluth, Minnesota
42397 views
First Ride: Scott Ransom 900 Tuned
41083 views

6 Comments

  • + 3
 Rampage hype is starting to build!
  • + 1
 Looks good, wish they would keep it more natural this year!
  • + 1
 Yewww Lyle!!!
  • + 0
 Can't you guys also say the name instead of just a video?
  • + 0
 It is in Utah
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025088
Mobile Version of Website