Video: Official Venue Reveal - Rampage 2018
Oct 12, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
2018 Red Bull Rampage Course Preview
by
redbullbike
Views: 674
Faves:
3
Comments: 1
Check out where the 2018 Red Bull Rampage is going to go down!
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
TorW
(17 mins ago)
Rampage hype is starting to build!
[Reply]
+ 1
rideRB
(1 mins ago)
Looks good, wish they would keep it more natural this year!
[Reply]
+ 1
dhsami
(12 mins ago)
Yewww Lyle!!!
[Reply]
+ 0
wpplayer18
(12 mins ago)
Can't you guys also say the name instead of just a video?
[Reply]
+ 0
HenkkaK
(6 mins ago)
It is in Utah
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
DIStroyinmasses
(5 mins ago)
I don't know if I just filled my pants with piss or cum. Probably both.
[Reply]
