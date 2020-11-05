Video: How Oisin O'Callaghan's World Championships Dreams Came True

The past few weeks for me have been the craziest time of my life, from going into my first world-level race just wanting to see where I was with everyone else to end up winning it and becoming Junior World Champion. Then heading to Slovenia to Rounds 1 & 2 of the World Cup and winning both rounds! It’s been crazy but in a good way. It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I’ve been a little kid and to have gone and done what I’ve dreamed of for years is indescribable. — Oisin O'Callaghan, Junior World Champion