Video: How Oisin O'Callaghan's World Championships Dreams Came True

Nov 5, 2020
by The YT Mob  

Oisin O’Callaghan, discovered through the #YTMOBWORLDTOUR and chosen to be one of two who joined The YT Mob in 2020. This time last year the thought of becoming World Champion was just a ‘dream’, but at his debut World level race he put down a great run, in the toughest conditions to take the Rainbow jersey. We joined him at home in Limerick, Ireland to find out what makes him tick, from trail building to tractors!

bigquotesThe past few weeks for me have been the craziest time of my life, from going into my first world-level race just wanting to see where I was with everyone else to end up winning it and becoming Junior World Champion. Then heading to Slovenia to Rounds 1 & 2 of the World Cup and winning both rounds! It’s been crazy but in a good way. It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I’ve been a little kid and to have gone and done what I’ve dreamed of for years is indescribable.Oisin O'Callaghan, Junior World Champion

Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock

Over the past years he’s devoted his life to training and made many sacrifices that most 17 year olds wouldn’t. It’s clear that his passion and commitment has paid off, with already 2 World Cup win’s and narrowly missing out on the World Cup Overall. After another off-season at home in Ireland, he’ll be back, focussed on taking the overall and defending his rainbow stripes. We’re already stoked for next season!

bigquotesI want to win the World Cup overall. Obviously, I missed an opportunity in Lousã, so I’ll be really gunning for that title next year. To defend my title as Junior World Champion next year would also be so good.Oisin O'Callaghan, Junior World Champion

Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock

Video: Knowmad Development
Photos: Isac Paddock

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos YT Industries


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
95027 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
93813 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
74514 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
70793 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67249 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
56855 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
51910 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
51447 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008683
Mobile Version of Website