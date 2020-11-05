Video: How Oisin O'Callaghan's World Championships Dreams Came True

Oisin O’Callaghan, discovered through the #YTMOBWORLDTOUR
and chosen to be one of two who joined The YT Mob in 2020. This time last year the thought of becoming World Champion was just a ‘dream’, but at his debut World level race he put down a great run, in the toughest conditions to take the Rainbow jersey. We joined him at home in Limerick, Ireland to find out what makes him tick, from trail building to tractors!
|The past few weeks for me have been the craziest time of my life, from going into my first world-level race just wanting to see where I was with everyone else to end up winning it and becoming Junior World Champion. Then heading to Slovenia to Rounds 1 & 2 of the World Cup and winning both rounds! It’s been crazy but in a good way. It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I’ve been a little kid and to have gone and done what I’ve dreamed of for years is indescribable.—Oisin O'Callaghan, Junior World Champion
Over the past years he’s devoted his life to training and made many sacrifices that most 17 year olds wouldn’t. It’s clear that his passion and commitment has paid off, with already 2 World Cup win’s and narrowly missing out on the World Cup Overall. After another off-season at home in Ireland, he’ll be back, focussed on taking the overall and defending his rainbow stripes. We’re already stoked for next season!
|I want to win the World Cup overall. Obviously, I missed an opportunity in Lousã, so I’ll be really gunning for that title next year. To defend my title as Junior World Champion next year would also be so good.—Oisin O'Callaghan, Junior World Champion
Video: Knowmad Development
Photos: Isac Paddock
