Video: Old-School Meets New-School in 'Since 1977'

Diamondback Bicycles has been putting gears to the ground since 1977. Over 40 years of skids, wheelies, brick and board booters, chalk lined street cred, blasting bowls, railing ruts, and all the mayhem that comes with two wheels. In this three part mini-series we celebrate our past, present, and future.
Old-School meets New-School / BMX to MTB / Respect The Roots
Riders / Mike Dominguez, Wayne and John Lambert, Reilly Horan
, Micayla Gatto
, & Mike Hopkins
Concept / Director / Producer / Edit : Mike Hopkins
Cinematography : Scott Secco
, Peter Lambert, & James Lindsey
Logo Design : Juicy Studios
Sound Design : Keith White Audio
Presented By : Diamondback Bicycles
