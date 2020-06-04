Video: Old-School Meets New-School in 'Since 1977'

Jun 4, 2020
by Diamondback Bikes  



Diamondback Bicycles has been putting gears to the ground since 1977. Over 40 years of skids, wheelies, brick and board booters, chalk lined street cred, blasting bowls, railing ruts, and all the mayhem that comes with two wheels. In this three part mini-series we celebrate our past, present, and future.


Old-School meets New-School / BMX to MTB / Respect The Roots










Riders / Mike Dominguez, Wayne and John Lambert, Reilly Horan, Micayla Gatto, & Mike Hopkins
Concept / Director / Producer / Edit : Mike Hopkins
Cinematography : Scott Secco, Peter Lambert, & James Lindsey
Logo Design : Juicy Studios
Sound Design : Keith White Audio
Presented By : Diamondback Bicycles



Since 1977


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Damn!! Had no clue Dominguez was a) still alive and b) still riding! . 1977 part two shows Mike riding on Ron Wilkerson's 'Enchanted Ramp' in Ron's backyard. (yes, showing my age). Shred on..Rad!
  • 4 0
 Man, I didn't even remember him getting that close to 900's that long ago. Looked it up and that was '88. First pulled 900 I remember was Hoffman in Head First, which was like '91 I think. Crazy Dominguez was nearly pulling them 3 years earlier.
  • 1 0
 @wareagle4130: Yep. I can't remember if it was Mike or Ron who pulled it first. Josh White and I think even McCoy were all working on them around the same time.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: I thought Hoffman landed the first 900 in like 86?
  • 1 1
 @bman33: sorry searched it and he landed the first 900 in a competition back in 1989.
  • 1 0
 @scotttherider: Right on. My mind is fuzzy after all these years. Haha. Hoffman is still shredding the half after all these years himself (although I am sure he eats pain meds like candy).
  • 4 0
 My first bike was a Diamond Back BMX in 1986. It had a polished chromoly finish and Araya rims. My Brother had a Hutch. Such a sick bike. I kept it in my bedroom next to my RAD (movie) poster.
  • 2 0
 Mine first 'real' bike was a CW, but same year. I had pics of ALL those contest in the videos above all over my room. Forgot the name of that velodrome , but that was a popular series. I have Mike, Josh White and a few others in pics from that contest. Rad indeed.
  • 2 0
 Watching Mike Dominguez never gets old, especially riding his Hutch in a Diamond Back ad. He is timelessly rad!!! Funny though in several of the clips he is doing opposite airs which i don't remember him doing, he normally airs to the left (maybe those clips were flipped during conversion?)
  • 3 0
 That air to fakie in prt 3 was perfect
  • 3 0
 Old school is cool
  • 2 0
 I could watch this all day!
  • 1 0
 YES! Keep the old school videos coming!

