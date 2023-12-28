Video: Olivier Cuvet & Friends Road Trip Through the Desert in 'Once Upon A Time In Utah'

Dec 28, 2023
by Olivier Cuvet  

photo

What was your first real dream as a mountain biker? Owning a specific bike? Landing a specific trick? For us, freeriders and outdoor enthusiasts, Utah has always been in our heart. Logistic, opportunities, budget, carbon footprint were all fences for us to make this dream come true.

October 2023, everything aligned for Olivier, Arthur, Adrien and Leo to rent a RV and road trip around the most famous freeriding spots in Utah. Showing up right after Rampage made it chill and quiet, discovering the spots, most of the time on their own.

Figuring out the timing, the terrain, guinea pigging every feature alone, one after another, has been a learning process. Somehow, everything went smooth and boys had the time of their life.

Pics by Leo Grosgurin
Pics by Leo Grosgurin
From Rampage site to Big Water, to witness the endless possibilities this terrain offers

Pics by Leo Grosgurin
Olivier and the moon

Pics by Leo Grosgurin
Arthur leaving is mark

Pics by Leo Grosgurin
As two accomplished skiers, their vision embodies the terrain pretty deep.

Big thanks to everybody who helped us along way, Ryan, Chelsea, Danny, In the hills gang, and all the others!

