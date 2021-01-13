Video: Olivier Cuvet Masters Backyard Dirt Jumps

Jan 13, 2021
by Olivier Cuvet  


What a year it has been. Everything went upside down eh. Ultimately, this gave us plenty of time to refocus on our surrounding, our close ones and the community around us. This edits sums up all the efforts Oli made to have a proper yard running this summer, allowing his friends and him to ride a proper sets of jumps.

Built during lockdown, shredded summer long and shot by September, what's left after 2020 will remain and keep growing in future!

bigquotesIn my case, I had plenty of time to shape my yard and think about my riding. This edit sums up whats left from what was supposed to be a wasted year. Good times were had, bike was ridden, new spots were visited.Oli

Photo by Leo Grosgurin
Barrel roll are underrated those days

Photo by Leo Grosgurin
Photo by Leo Grosgurin

Olivier built himself a full FSA Gradient equipped Banshee Darkside and had plenty of time to set it up before shooting

Photo by Leo Grosgurin
Lats summer sesh were all time @lelabo

Photo by Leo Grosgurin
Table

Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Cinematography : Léo Grosgurin
Photography : Léo Grosgurin

Posted In:
Videos Olivier Cuvet


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 "FreEriDe iS dEaD."
(I know not a classic FR Edit but kinda).
Sick video, sick riding!!!

Post a Comment



