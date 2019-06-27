Video: Olivier Cuvet on Going From Law School to Full Time Freerider

After 6 years spent sitting down on a bench in law school for a big part of the year, Olivier Cuvet hangs up the pen and dusted off the bike to ride full time. He took a gap year in Queenstown, NZ, to bring his riding where he wanted it to be, and now we’re here!Focus, hard work, fun and some failures were experienced both at school and on the bike, but at the end of the day you know riding take it all. So he went back where freeride started in France, and brought his own style to those 15+ years old raw lines, as a challenge and because he loves it!- OCYou can expect more content like this over the summer from Olivier, so keep your eyes open and check out what he’s doing!Video and photos by Arthur Chambre