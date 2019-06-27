VIDEOS

Video: Olivier Cuvet on Going From Law School to Full Time Freerider

Jun 27, 2019
by Olivier Cuvet  


After 6 years spent sitting down on a bench in law school for a big part of the year, Olivier Cuvet hangs up the pen and dusted off the bike to ride full time. He took a gap year in Queenstown, NZ, to bring his riding where he wanted it to be, and now we’re here!

Steez

Focus, hard work, fun and some failures were experienced both at school and on the bike, but at the end of the day you know riding take it all. So he went back where freeride started in France, and brought his own style to those 15+ years old raw lines, as a challenge and because he loves it!

The lines here are pretty raw, exposed and so rocky! They’re quite hard to only ride, so I was really stoked to have been able to trick it. Kickers and landings are short and narrow, there are no places for mistakes. This makes me confident for the summer. I want to get the opportunity to ride Fest events (nb: he’s heading to Hillbilly in Norway by next week) and try to make it to bigger freeride events. To do so I’ll shoot another freeride edit at by July, on a spot I’ve been working on all winter. - OC

You can expect more content like this over the summer from Olivier, so keep your eyes open and check out what he’s doing! 

Video and photos by Arthur Chambre

Regions in Article
France

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
83523 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
75309 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
63805 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
46390 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
44857 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43798 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
41608 views
First Ride: ARC8 Extra - A New 160mm 29er From a Small Swiss Brand
40354 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021416
Mobile Version of Website