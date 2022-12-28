Video: Olivier Cuvet's Best Lines from 2022

Dec 28, 2022
by Olivier Cuvet  

I was lucky enough this year to be part of some of the sickest events out there! I even had so much fun in some of them that I didn't get to shoot a POV on the line! Those big air events have the best energy, showing how collective this mountain bike sport is. Bring on 2023, keen for more air times!

Big shoot out to Freeride Fiesta, Alchimie Invitational, Flat Out Days, Hillbilly Huckfest, SWR trail, Evo Bike Park, Royal Fest for the best vibes ever.

Photo by Hanna Retz
Flat Out Days Last hip was one of the best feature ever built

Photo by Hanna Retz
Talking about features, the creativity and smoothness of Royal line is on another level. Big up Nico and Crew

Photo by Hanna Retz
Nothing beats the floating feeling of a big flaty

Photo by Hanna Retz
Yep, all about party trains !


Photo from Hanna Retz

Posted In:
Videos Olivier Cuvet


Must Read This Week
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
55067 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
50946 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
48073 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
36963 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
35430 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
32544 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2022 Wish Lists: Workshops, XL MX Bikes... & Better Cheese?
31756 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
31671 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052946
Mobile Version of Website