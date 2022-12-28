Video: Olivier Cuvet's Best Lines from 2022

I was lucky enough this year to be part of some of the sickest events out there! I even had so much fun in some of them that I didn't get to shoot a POV on the line! Those big air events have the best energy, showing how collective this mountain bike sport is. Bring on 2023, keen for more air times!
Big shoot out to Freeride Fiesta, Alchimie Invitational, Flat Out Days, Hillbilly Huckfest, SWR trail, Evo Bike Park, Royal Fest for the best vibes ever.
Flat Out Days Last hip was one of the best feature ever built
Talking about features, the creativity and smoothness of Royal line is on another level. Big up Nico and Crew
Nothing beats the floating feeling of a big flaty
Yep, all about party trains !
Photo from Hanna Retz
